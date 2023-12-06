MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,401 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $35,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $187,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,507,000 after acquiring an additional 28,812,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,798,000 after acquiring an additional 326,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,316,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,027,000 after purchasing an additional 361,460 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV stock opened at $110.18 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.31 and its 200 day moving average is $110.26.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4853 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

