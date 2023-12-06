MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 479,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,133 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $33,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,438,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $203,000. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 77,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $72.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $73.13.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.