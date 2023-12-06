MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,771 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $32,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 371.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 32,533 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 46,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 150,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 115.5% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 20,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares during the last quarter.

BIV stock opened at $74.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

