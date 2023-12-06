MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 412,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,209 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $31,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $76.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.47. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68.
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
