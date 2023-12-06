Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,237 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $32,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 28,480.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 90.4% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.26.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $338.87 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $339.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $314.13 and a 200-day moving average of $313.15. The company has a market capitalization of $212.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

