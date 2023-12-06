Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $28,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.50.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $355.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $275.09 and a one year high of $358.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $332.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

