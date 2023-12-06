QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 57.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,483 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,770 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $31,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.85.

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,061 shares of company stock worth $5,780,038. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $130.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

