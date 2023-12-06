MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,217 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.07% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $32,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,431,788,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $418,715,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 670.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,302,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39,117.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 987,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,824,000 after acquiring an additional 984,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,069,000 after acquiring an additional 619,008 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. Raymond James boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,529.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total value of $3,524,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,058,693.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,838 shares of company stock worth $16,846,022 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG stock opened at $245.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.76 and its 200 day moving average is $225.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $174.45 and a 52-week high of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.