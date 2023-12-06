Prelude Capital Management LLC Invests $309,000 in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tlwm boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $885,311.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 574,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,316,079.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,644. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of J opened at $127.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $141.16.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.