Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,932 Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Shares of GSHD opened at $73.95 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.33, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The company had revenue of $71.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.49 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Langston Spousal Lifetim Lindy sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $38,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,915,846. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Langston Spousal Lifetim Lindy sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $38,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,915,846. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Slj Dynasty Trust sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $2,085,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 370,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,590,520.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,705 shares of company stock valued at $11,293,852. Insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.