Prelude Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Prelude Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter worth approximately $2,355,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter worth approximately $593,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 351,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,178,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,346,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,264,000 after purchasing an additional 58,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Corvino sold 5,063 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $365,903.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,065.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Corvino sold 5,063 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $365,903.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,065.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,017.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,144 shares of company stock worth $4,622,991. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HQY. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

HealthEquity Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HQY stock opened at $69.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.13, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $76.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.89 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 5.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

