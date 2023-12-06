Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 22,531 Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY)

Prelude Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Free Report) by 56.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,531 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at about $186,000.

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.42.

The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

