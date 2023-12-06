Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes $321,000 Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Nevro by 16.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nevro during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 57.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 61,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 22,409 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Nevro by 39.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Nevro by 4.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 400,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,178,000 after acquiring an additional 15,691 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVRO opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $666.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.95. Nevro Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.55.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.22% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

