Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 145.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,860,000 after purchasing an additional 29,722 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cencora by 7.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,002,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,122,000 after acquiring an additional 499,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cencora by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,493,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,514,000 after acquiring an additional 98,879 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on COR. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cencora in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.36.

Cencora Price Performance

Cencora stock opened at $203.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.48 and a 12-month high of $205.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $407,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,345,672 shares of company stock worth $262,650,480. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

