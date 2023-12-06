Mama’s Creations (MAMA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 12th. Analysts expect Mama’s Creations to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.30 million. On average, analysts expect Mama’s Creations to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mama's Creations Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAMA traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,874. Mama’s Creations has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $146.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAMA. TheStreet cut Mama’s Creations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Mama’s Creations in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Mama's Creations Company Profile

Mama's Creations, Inc manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

