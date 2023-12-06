iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EWW stock opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.69.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.