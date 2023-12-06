United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 61.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 198.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

UTHR stock opened at $240.31 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $204.44 and a 12 month high of $283.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $609.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UTHR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.98, for a total transaction of $1,337,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,160,845.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.98, for a total transaction of $1,337,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,160,845.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total transaction of $85,163.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,383 shares of company stock worth $6,806,244. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.