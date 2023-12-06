Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,471,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Rambus by 20.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,001,000 after buying an additional 53,700 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Rambus in the second quarter valued at about $333,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Rambus by 28.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 268,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,260,000 after buying an additional 60,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,383,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,179,655,000 after purchasing an additional 518,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.28. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.14.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.20 million. Rambus had a net margin of 63.15% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $574,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,645,541.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Laub sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $133,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at $519,288.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,120. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

