Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 55,073 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,073 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALHC. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

ALHC opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39.

Insider Activity at Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 73.02% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $456.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.39 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 4,898 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $28,898.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,188,221 shares in the company, valued at $7,010,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alignment Healthcare news, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $28,898.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,188,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,010,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 419,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,372 shares of company stock worth $157,363 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.23.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

Further Reading

