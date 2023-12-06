Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BALT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,131,000 after buying an additional 398,638 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,114,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 205,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,457,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 275,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 111,991 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF alerts:

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Price Performance

BALT opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average is $27.95.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.