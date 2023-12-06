Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $463,000 Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 77.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,041 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 14.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 151.2% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 231,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 139,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 11.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of GH stock opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 80.69% and a negative return on equity of 322.25%. The company had revenue of $143.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $152,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,926 shares in the company, valued at $156,268.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,025 shares of company stock worth $224,834. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

