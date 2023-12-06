Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 14,626 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,626 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 9.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $209,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $46,642.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,664,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,700,350 and sold 6,507 shares worth $274,870. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMRC shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ameresco from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Ameresco Stock Performance

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.62. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $335.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.05 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

