Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.51

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.51 and last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 16 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.
Elementis Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
About Elementis
Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.
