EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,626 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EVERTEC by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,289,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,201,000 after acquiring an additional 85,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EVERTEC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,558,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,373,000 after acquiring an additional 58,160 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in EVERTEC by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,554,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,728,000 after acquiring an additional 87,619 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in EVERTEC by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,119,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,879,000 after acquiring an additional 20,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in EVERTEC by 10.0% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,251,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,909,000 after acquiring an additional 204,711 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:EVTC opened at $38.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded EVERTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

About EVERTEC

(Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

See Also

