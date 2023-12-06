QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $292.80

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 292.80 ($3.70) and last traded at GBX 292.80 ($3.70), with a volume of 1809093 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 296.60 ($3.75).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.68) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 420 ($5.31) to GBX 390 ($4.93) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.87) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QinetiQ Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 444.40 ($5.61).

The firm has a market cap of £1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,626.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 325.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 334.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,444.44%.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

