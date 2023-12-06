Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 458,076 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 82.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458,076 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 289.3% during the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 2,958,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after buying an additional 2,198,763 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 357,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 933,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 30,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NXE opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 13.66, a current ratio of 13.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02.

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NexGen Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

