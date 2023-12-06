iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.82

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.82 and last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 372202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.76. The company has a market cap of $589.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 362.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

