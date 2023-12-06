Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Hits New 1-Year High at $291.76

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $291.76 and last traded at $291.66, with a volume of 323330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $286.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, September 25th. Zelman & Associates lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.85 and a 200-day moving average of $259.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

