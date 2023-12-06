Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.88

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHYGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.88 and last traded at $28.94, with a volume of 26442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.84.

Daiwa House Industry Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.10.

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter.

About Daiwa House Industry

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

