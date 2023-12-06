Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.54

Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.54 and last traded at $47.45, with a volume of 234458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Granite Construction Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.50.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Construction

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,107,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,539,000 after buying an additional 44,497 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,769,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,780,000 after buying an additional 94,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,764,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,544,000 after buying an additional 1,019,112 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,144,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,525,000 after purchasing an additional 21,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 989,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,608,000 after purchasing an additional 41,575 shares during the last quarter.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Featured Articles

