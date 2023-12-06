iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $107.74

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $107.74 and last traded at $108.68, with a volume of 194697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.70.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

