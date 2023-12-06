Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Hits New 1-Year High at $81.67

Shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.67 and last traded at $81.50, with a volume of 27151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 57.15% and a return on equity of 44.61%. The firm had revenue of $86.37 million for the quarter.

Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Natural Resource Partners news, Director Paul B. Murphy, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $222,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,929.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,556,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $364,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Natural Resource Partners by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in Natural Resource Partners by 410.0% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 20,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 34.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

