Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.50

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.50 and last traded at $55.59, with a volume of 4384 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.67.

Trend Micro Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 74.29, a PEG ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.50.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.29). Trend Micro had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $444.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.

