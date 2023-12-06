United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases Earnings Results

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. United Natural Foods updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.88)-0.38 EPS.

NYSE:UNFI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.01. 89,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,672. The company has a market cap of $936.59 million, a PE ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 0.92. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

In other news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 16,061 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $239,951.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 16,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $239,951.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Howard bought 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $75,103.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 141,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,687.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

