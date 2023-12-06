RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $267.60

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $267.60 and last traded at $266.43, with a volume of 137051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $264.37.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

