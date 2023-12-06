Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.17

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.17 and last traded at $63.15, with a volume of 265183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.84.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Palomar from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Palomar Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.16.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.11 million. Palomar had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 19.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,521,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela L. Grant sold 1,712 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $96,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,712 shares of company stock valued at $630,939. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Palomar in the second quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 7,440.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 89.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 34.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

