Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.10

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.10 and last traded at $37.06, with a volume of 35263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Stock Down 2.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average is $31.94. The company has a market capitalization of $581.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $58.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 17.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercantile Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Institutional Trading of Mercantile Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 21,587 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. 56.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercantile Bank

(Get Free Report)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.