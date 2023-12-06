G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.93

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.93 and last traded at $29.64, with a volume of 761922 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.

GIII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,742.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $263,985.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,218.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $240,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,742.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,028,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 873,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 48,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 26,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

