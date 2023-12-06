Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.33

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.33 and last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 747998 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALPN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alpine Immune Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Alpine Immune Sciences Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.42 million, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Paul Rickey sold 18,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $288,588.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

