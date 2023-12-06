Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Announces $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th.

Horace Mann Educators has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Horace Mann Educators has a dividend payout ratio of 41.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

NYSE:HMN opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.28. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -104.56 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Activity

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.40 million. Analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Victor Fetter acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $103,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,915. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,756,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,822,000 after buying an additional 186,368 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 143.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 210,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 123,594 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 99.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,096,000 after buying an additional 119,153 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 13.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 769,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,755,000 after buying an additional 90,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 89,661 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

