PIMCO High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHKGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO High Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

PHK opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHK. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

