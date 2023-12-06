Sweat Economy 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.42 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. Over the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $85.57 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,842,378,737 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,880,300 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

