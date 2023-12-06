GXChain (GXC) Price Reaches $0.34 on Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. GXChain has a total market cap of $25.36 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000767 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GXChain has traded 10% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002349 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001171 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

