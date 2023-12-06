Sapphire (SAPP) Hits 1-Day Volume of $5,316.88

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 6th. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 33% higher against the dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $15.93 million and $5,316.88 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,259.21 or 0.05124606 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00059466 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00022627 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00013689 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011074 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,568,123,616 coins and its circulating supply is 1,547,534,193 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

