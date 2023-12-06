Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFCGet Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.31.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EFC. B. Riley began coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 22.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EFC opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 39.81 and a quick ratio of 39.81. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $874.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.85.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Ellington Financial had a net margin of 84.21% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $27.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.41 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.14%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

