Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.80.

SIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Signet Jewelers

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $57,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total transaction of $162,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,506.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $57,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 97,249 shares of company stock valued at $7,326,024 in the last three months. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 188.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 6.0 %

NYSE SIG opened at $89.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.10. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $57.10 and a 52 week high of $90.18.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Free Report

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.