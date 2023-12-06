Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,131,647,000 after buying an additional 95,785 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,998,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $796,108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,634,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $699,404,000 after acquiring an additional 596,009 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $498,336,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.44.

View Our Latest Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.5 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $283.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.65. The company has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $285.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.