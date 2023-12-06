Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 8,200 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.67% of Ituran Location and Control worth $25,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITRN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter worth $2,256,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 354,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after buying an additional 40,919 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 37,826 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 28.3% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 141,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 31,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 10.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 28,272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITRN stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average is $26.56. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $31.01. The company has a market cap of $531.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $81.05 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITRN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Ituran Location and Control from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ituran Location and Control in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

