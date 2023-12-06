Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Holdings Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $24,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 659,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,039,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,839,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,403,000 after purchasing an additional 576,958 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 377.6% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

MMC opened at $196.35 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.86 and a fifty-two week high of $201.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.84 and a 200-day moving average of $189.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $96.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

