PEAK6 Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

PEAK6 Investments LLC lowered its stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,864 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter worth about $421,032,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 10,416 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $232,380.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,778.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 83,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,517 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

